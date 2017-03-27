Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Gener8 Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:GNRT) in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gener8 Maritime from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gener8 Maritime currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.65.

Gener8 Maritime (NASDAQ:GNRT) traded down 1.50% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 147,086 shares. The company has a market cap of $434.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. Gener8 Maritime has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77.

Gener8 Maritime (NASDAQ:GNRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gener8 Maritime will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/gener8-maritime-inc-gnrt-receives-buy-rating-from-jefferies-group-llc.html.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Gener8 Maritime during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gener8 Maritime during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Gener8 Maritime by 47.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gener8 Maritime during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gener8 Maritime during the fourth quarter worth $303,000.

Gener8 Maritime Company Profile

Gener8 Maritime, Inc, formerly General Maritime Corporation, is a provider of international seaborne crude oil transportation services. The Company operates through the segment, which includes the transportation of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products with its fleet of vessels. The Company owns a fleet of over 45 tankers, including 31 vessels on the water consisting of 14 Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), approximately 11 Suezmax vessels, over four Aframax vessels and approximately two Panamax vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 6.6 million deadweight tons.

Receive News & Ratings for Gener8 Maritime Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gener8 Maritime Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.