Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Earns “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 67 ($0.83) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.85) target price on shares of Genel Energy PLC in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genel Energy PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on Genel Energy PLC from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 100 ($1.24) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.53) target price on shares of Genel Energy PLC in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut Genel Energy PLC to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 78 ($0.96) to GBX 76 ($0.94) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 109.32 ($1.35).

Shares of Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) opened at 73.75 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 205.31 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.53. Genel Energy PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 65.35 and a 52 week high of GBX 178.10.

About Genel Energy PLC

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of oil and gas exploration and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The Company’s segments include Kurdistan and Africa. The Company has interests in approximately two producing fields in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Taq Taq and Tawke, with access to local and international markets.

