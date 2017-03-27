GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Receives $24.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) traded down 1.46% on Monday, reaching $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,523 shares. The company has a market cap of $831.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.46. GasLog Partners has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company earned $57.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.58 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post $2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth $13,586,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 94,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 371.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 125,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 98,853 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 28,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP is a limited partnership company. The Company focuses on owning, operating and acquiring liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. The Company’s fleet consists of 9 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 149,500 cubic meters (cbm), each of which has a multi-year time charter.

