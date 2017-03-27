GameStop Corp. (GME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.22.

A number of research firms have commented on GME. Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of GameStop Corp. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research report on Saturday.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) traded up 1.35% during trading on Monday, reaching $20.98. 3,800,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.09. GameStop Corp. had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. GameStop Corp.’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post $3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from GameStop Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. GameStop Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

In other news, Director Stephanie M. Shern sold 4,000 shares of GameStop Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $90,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,486,000 after buying an additional 1,348,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,807,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. by 3,534.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 694,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $17,368,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. by 15,333.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 571,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after buying an additional 567,342 shares during the last quarter.

About GameStop Corp.

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. The Company operates its business in four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

