GameStop Corp. (GME) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings decreased their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of GameStop Corp. in a report released on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Nagel now expects that the firm will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for GameStop Corp.’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GME. Benchmark Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.11 price target (down from $20.67) on shares of GameStop Corp. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Vetr lowered GameStop Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.84 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on GameStop Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on GameStop Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of GameStop Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.76.

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) opened at 20.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.18.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. GameStop Corp. had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.32%. GameStop Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from GameStop Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. GameStop Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other news, Director Stephanie M. Shern sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $90,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,686.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,234,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,486,000 after buying an additional 1,348,447 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,807,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. by 3,534.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 694,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop Corp. during the third quarter valued at $17,368,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. by 15,333.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 571,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after buying an additional 567,342 shares during the last quarter.

About GameStop Corp.

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. The Company operates its business in four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

