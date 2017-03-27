Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. Maxim Group currently has a $9.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Summary Galmed reported a net loss of $4.8 million, or $0.43 per share, for the three months ending on December 31, 2016 (4Q16). Research and development expenses were $4.1 million. The increase primarily resulted from research and development (clinical trial expenses) associated with the completion of enrollment in the ARREST Study. General and administrative expenses were $0.8 million. Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $15.5 million at quarters end.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst wrote.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) traded up 7.7494% on Friday, reaching $4.8164. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,738 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $58.51 million. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.54% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of liver diseases and cholesterol gallstones utilizing its synthetic fatty-acid/bile-acid conjugate (FABAC), called aramchol.

