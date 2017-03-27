G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.99-1.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.35-0.45) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIII. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Brean Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.14.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) opened at 22.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.53. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.88.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm earned $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post $1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets a range of apparel products. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale operations and retail operations. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.

