FY2018 EPS Estimates for Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco Nevada Corp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the brokerage will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco Nevada Corp’s FY2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Franco Nevada Corp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Franco Nevada Corp from C$72.50 to C$71.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays PLC cut their target price on Franco Nevada Corp from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Dundee Securities upgraded Franco Nevada Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Franco Nevada Corp from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$87.54.

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) opened at 86.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 155.06. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $105.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average of $84.72.

About Franco Nevada Corp

Franco-Nevada Corp (Franco-Nevada) is a Canada-based gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company’s additional interests are in platinum group metals and other resource assets. It operates in the segment of resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. The Company’s business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality.

