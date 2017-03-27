Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Shoe Carnival in a research note issued on Friday. Jefferies Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company earned $234.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/fy2018-earnings-estimate-for-shoe-carnival-inc-issued-by-jefferies-group-scvl.html.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) opened at 23.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $441.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.90. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $31.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth about $323,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 940.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 44,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc is a family footwear retailer. The Company’s primary activity is the sale of footwear and related products through its retail stores in approximately 30 states within the continental United States and in Puerto Rico. The Company’s products assortment includes dress and casual shoes, sandals, boots and an assortment of athletic footwear for men, women and children.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.