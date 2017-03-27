Egalet Corp (NASDAQ:EGLT) – Stock analysts at Gabelli lowered their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Egalet Corp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Gabelli analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings of ($3.10) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.05). Gabelli currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Egalet Corp (NASDAQ:EGLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.05. Egalet Corp had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a negative net margin of 251.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/fy2017-eps-estimates-for-egalet-corp-eglt-reduced-by-analyst.html.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EGLT. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price objective on Egalet Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Egalet Corp in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Egalet Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Egalet Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Egalet Corp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

Egalet Corp (NASDAQ:EGLT) opened at 4.78 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $117.80 million. Egalet Corp has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Egalet Corp by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 892,193 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 63,550 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Egalet Corp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,380,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after buying an additional 307,600 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Egalet Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Egalet Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Egalet Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stan Musial sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $104,200.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Strobeck sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $67,947.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,180 shares in the company, valued at $298,185.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,772 shares of company stock worth $202,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Egalet Corp

Egalet Corporation is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing treatments for pain and other conditions. The Company’s products include OXAYDO and SPRIX Nasal Spray. The Company is developing two late-stage product candidates, ARYMO ER and Egalet-002 using Guardian Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Egalet Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Egalet Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.