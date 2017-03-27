Insider Buying: Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (FEET) Insider Acquires 2,297 Shares of Stock

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (LON:FEET) insider David R. W. Potter bought 2,297 shares of Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,088 ($13.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,991.36 ($31,408.02).

Shares of Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (LON:FEET) traded down 0.22% on Monday, hitting GBX 1125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 45,896 shares. Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 947.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,195.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/fundsmith-emerging-equities-trust-plc-feet-insider-david-r-w-potter-buys-2297-shares-updated-updated.html.

About Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is an investment trust. The Company’s principal investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return by investing in a portfolio of shares issued by listed or traded companies, which have the majority of their operations in, or revenue derived from, developing economies, and which provide direct exposure to the rise of the consumer classes in those countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.