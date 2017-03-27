Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd (LON:FST) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 80 ($0.99) to GBX 114 ($1.41) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Frontier Smart Technologies Group (LON:FST) traded down 2.22% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 88.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,280 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.15. Frontier Smart Technologies Group has a 12 month low of GBX 78.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 91.50. The company’s market cap is GBX 35.45 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/frontier-smart-technologies-group-ltd-fst-given-new-gbx-114-price-target-at-peel-hunt.html.

In other Frontier Smart Technologies Group news, insider Anthony Sethill bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £39,500 ($48,783.50).

About Frontier Smart Technologies Group

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited, formerly Toumaz Limited, is engaged in offering software and hardware technologies for Digital Audio devices. The Company through its division, Frontier Silicon, provides solutions for Digital Radio and Smart Audio devices. The Company is engaged in providing chips, modules and software for consumer audio devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Smart Technologies Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.