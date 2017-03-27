Franks International NV (FI) Major Shareholder Gregory Stanton Mosing Purchases 10,000 Shares

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) major shareholder Gregory Stanton Mosing acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $96,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $483,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gregory Stanton Mosing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Gregory Stanton Mosing acquired 20,000 shares of Franks International NV stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $196,200.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Gregory Stanton Mosing acquired 20,000 shares of Franks International NV stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $201,200.00.

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) traded up 0.20% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. 1,003,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The stock’s market cap is $2.23 billion. Franks International NV has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $17.73.

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm earned $107.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.92 million. Franks International NV had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. Franks International NV’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Franks International NV will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Franks International NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.08%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/franks-international-nv-fi-major-shareholder-gregory-stanton-mosing-purchases-10000-shares.html.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Franks International NV from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Franks International NV in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franks International NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Franks International NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Franks International NV and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franks International NV during the fourth quarter worth about $5,008,000. Hampstead Capital LLP purchased a new position in Franks International NV during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franks International NV during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Bain Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Franks International NV during the fourth quarter worth about $104,712,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franks International NV during the fourth quarter worth about $29,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Franks International NV Company Profile

Franks International NV is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry based in the Netherlands. The Company operates through three business segments: International Services, U.S. Services and Tubular Sales. The Company provides services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on wells.

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.