Franks International NV (FI) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Franks International NV in a report released on Friday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Handler now forecasts that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Franks International NV’s FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franks International NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Franks International NV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Franks International NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Franks International NV in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank set a $14.00 target price on Franks International NV and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franks International NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) traded down 1.30% on Monday, reaching $9.87. 72,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. The stock’s market cap is $2.20 billion. Franks International NV has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $17.73.

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.92 million. Franks International NV had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Franks International NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.08%.

In other Franks International NV news, major shareholder Gregory Stanton Mosing bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 2,000,000 shares of Franks International NV stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $18,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 77.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Franks International NV by 19.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franks International NV during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Franks International NV by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Franks International NV by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Franks International NV by 15.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 667,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 89,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

About Franks International NV

Franks International NV is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry based in the Netherlands. The Company operates through three business segments: International Services, U.S. Services and Tubular Sales. The Company provides services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on wells.

