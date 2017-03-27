Franklin Resources Inc. Maintains Position in National Grid plc (NGG)

Franklin Resources Inc. continued to hold its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in National Grid plc were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid plc during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid plc by 5,054.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid plc by 15.8% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of National Grid plc by 170.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid plc by 28.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) opened at 63.54 on Monday. National Grid plc has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded National Grid plc from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National Grid plc in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded National Grid plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

