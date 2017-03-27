Franklin Resources Inc. Continues to Hold Stake in Sprint Corp (S)

Franklin Resources Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sprint Corp were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprint Corp during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Private Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Sprint Corp by 80.4% in the third quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sprint Corp by 45.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sprint Corp during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprint Corp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) opened at 8.50 on Monday. Sprint Corp has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. The company’s market cap is $33.89 billion.

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Sprint Corp had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. Sprint Corp’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Franklin Resources Inc. Continues to Hold Stake in Sprint Corp (S)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/franklin-resources-inc-continues-to-hold-stake-in-sprint-corp-s.html.

Several research firms recently issued reports on S. Vetr lowered shares of Sprint Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.34 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sprint Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sprint Corp in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprint Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Sprint Corp in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Sprint Corp Company Profile

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.