Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Price Target Lowered to $89.00 at Deutsche Bank AG

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank AG to $89.00 in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, FBR & Co set a $76.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.74.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) traded up 0.371% on Friday, reaching $72.859. 577,770 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.839 and a beta of 0.57. Foot Locker has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $79.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.82.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm earned $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post $5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Cheryl N. Turpin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $1,937,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,597 shares in the company, valued at $11,207,713.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Foot Locker by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 96.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 67.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company’s Athletic Stores segment is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer whose formats include Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, SIX:02, Runners Point Group, including Runners Point and Sidestep.

