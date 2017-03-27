Fmr LLC Sells 53,300 Shares of YPF SA (YPF)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,849,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 53,300 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.47% of YPF SA worth $30,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of YPF SA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of YPF SA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 676,124 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of YPF SA by 45.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of YPF SA during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of YPF SA by 6,676.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.07% of the company’s stock.

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) opened at 23.78 on Monday. YPF SA has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.89. The stock’s market cap is $9.41 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YPF. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $27.00 price objective on YPF SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF SA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. began coverage on YPF SA in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

YPF SA Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is an energy company. The Company is operating a fully integrated oil and gas chain. The Company operates through the segments, including Exploration and Production, Downstream, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment includes exploration and production activities, natural gas and crude oil purchases, sales of natural gas, and to a lesser extent crude oil, to third parties and intersegment sales of crude oil, natural gas and its byproducts.

