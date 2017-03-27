Fmr LLC Has $31,096,000 Stake in Lion Biotechnologies Inc (LBIO)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Lion Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:LBIO) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,474,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,083,500 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 7.21% of Lion Biotechnologies worth $31,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $19,234,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lion Biotechnologies by 1,891.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 1,281,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 1,217,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Lion Biotechnologies by 5,129.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 688,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lion Biotechnologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 143,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lion Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $566,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lion Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:LBIO) opened at 7.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. Lion Biotechnologies Inc has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $9.58. The firm’s market capitalization is $464.21 million.

Lion Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:LBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Equities research analysts anticipate that Lion Biotechnologies Inc will post ($1.30) EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Lion Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lion Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. FBR & Co set a $18.00 price target on Lion Biotechnologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lion Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut their price target on Lion Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

About Lion Biotechnologies

Lion Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The Company’s lead pipeline candidate, LN-144, is an adoptive cell therapy using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) to treat patients with refractory metastatic melanoma.

