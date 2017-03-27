Fmr LLC Buys Shares of 1,262,181 Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)

Fmr LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,262,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,380,000. Fmr LLC owned about 2.04% of Delek US Holdings at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Delek US Holdings by 229.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 146,200 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US Holdings by 21.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 510,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 89,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Delek US Holdings by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,622,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,058,000 after buying an additional 121,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US Holdings by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 255,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Delek US Holdings by 59.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,542,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,662,000 after buying an additional 573,154 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) opened at 24.17 on Monday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $26.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.50 billion.

Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. The firm earned $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Delek US Holdings had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.25) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Delek US Holdings’s payout ratio is currently -16.22%.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/fmr-llc-buys-shares-of-1262181-delek-us-holdings-inc-dk.html.

DK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US Holdings from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Delek US Holdings in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Delek US Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of Delek US Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

In other news, insider Donald Norman Holmes sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $100,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,712.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony L. Miller sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $95,335.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,634 shares of company stock valued at $308,786. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US Holdings

Delek US Holdings, Inc is an integrated energy business focused on petroleum refining, the transportation, storage and wholesale of crude oil, intermediate and refined products and convenience store retailing. The Company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics and Retail. Its Refining Segment operates independent refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas with a combined design crude distillation capacity of approximately 155,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.