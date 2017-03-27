Fmr LLC Boosts Position in Yadkin Financial Corp (YDKN)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yadkin Financial Corp (NYSE:YDKN) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,900 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Yadkin Financial Corp worth $31,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YDKN. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yadkin Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. ARP Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yadkin Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $9,648,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Yadkin Financial Corp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after buying an additional 64,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yadkin Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yadkin Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $3,899,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yadkin Financial Corp (NYSE:YDKN) opened at 34.48 on Monday. Yadkin Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yadkin Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other Yadkin Financial Corp news, Director J Adam Abram sold 87,304 shares of Yadkin Financial Corp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $3,029,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,261,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Lerner sold 15,000 shares of Yadkin Financial Corp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $223,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,927 shares of company stock worth $12,042,797. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yadkin Financial Corp Company Profile

Yadkin Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its business operations through its subsidiary, Yadkin Bank, which is a chartered community bank that provides services in approximately 110 branches across North Carolina and South Carolina. Yadkin Bank provides banking, mortgage, investment and insurance services to businesses and consumers across the Carolinas.

