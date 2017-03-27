Fmr LLC Acquires 15,079 Shares of Chimerix Inc (CMRX)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,943,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 14.99% of Chimerix worth $31,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Chimerix by 61.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Chimerix by 30.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 107,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Chimerix by 156.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 107,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 65,390 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chimerix by 313.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 166,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 126,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) opened at 6.46 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $300.75 million. Chimerix Inc has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,451.99% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%. On average, analysts expect that Chimerix Inc will post ($1.67) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. FBR & Co set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th.

In other Chimerix news, Director Ernest Mario sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc (Chimerix) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral antivirals. The Company, based on its lipid conjugate technology, has developed its lead compound, brincidofovir (BCV, CMX001), which is in Phase III clinical development.

