Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) CFO Frederick W. Driscoll Sells 3,000 Shares

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) CFO Frederick W. Driscoll sold 3,000 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,871. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) traded up 2.38% on Monday, reaching $27.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,462 shares. The company’s market cap is $885.93 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $28.46.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post ($3.46) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/flexion-therapeutics-inc-flxn-cfo-frederick-w-driscoll-sells-3000-shares.html.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLXN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,357 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,084 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SECOR Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $214,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis (OA), a type of degenerative arthritis. The Company’s lead product candidate, Zilretta, is a late-stage, injectable, extended-release, intra-articular (IA) investigational steroid.

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.