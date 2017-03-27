FirstService Corp (FSV) Insider Corporation Firstservice Acquires 2,200 Shares of Stock

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) insider Corporation Firstservice bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$59.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,350.00.

Corporation Firstservice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Corporation Firstservice bought 500 shares of FirstService Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$58.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,125.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Corporation Firstservice bought 655 shares of FirstService Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$57.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,387.40.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Corporation Firstservice bought 1,000 shares of FirstService Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$55.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,580.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Corporation Firstservice bought 100 shares of FirstService Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$57.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,712.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Corporation Firstservice bought 2,000 shares of FirstService Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$57.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Corporation Firstservice bought 900 shares of FirstService Corp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$57.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,696.00.

Shares of FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) traded down 0.77% on Monday, hitting $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 59,440 shares. FirstService Corp has a 12 month low of $52.14 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average of $63.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on FirstService Corp from C$65.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their target price on FirstService Corp from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

About FirstService Corp

Firstservice Corporation is a provider of residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers. The Company operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential is a property manager and provides ancillary services in the areas of on-site staffing, including building engineering and maintenance, full-service amenity management, security, concierge and front desk personnel, and landscaping; banking and insurance products, and energy conservation and management solutions.

