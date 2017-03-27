First Potomac Realty Trust (FPO) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. upgraded shares of First Potomac Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Potomac Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of First Potomac Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Potomac Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.45.

First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) opened at 10.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. The company’s market capitalization is $587.57 million. First Potomac Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company earned $38.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.83 million. First Potomac Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Potomac Realty Trust will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Potomac Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Potomac Realty Trust by 28.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Potomac Realty Trust by 29.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP purchased a new stake in First Potomac Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Potomac Realty Trust by 13.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Potomac Realty Trust Company Profile

First Potomac Realty Trust is engaged in the ownership, management, development and redevelopment of office and business park properties in the greater Washington, DC region. The Company’s segments include Washington, DC, Maryland, Northern Virginia and Southern Virginia. It conducts its business through First Potomac Realty Investment Limited Partnership, the Company’s operating partnership (the Operating Partnership).

