First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group raised First Financial Bankshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Financial Bankshares from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) traded down 1.54% during trading on Friday, reaching $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,127 shares. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $46.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average is $41.17.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $78.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post $1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In related news, Director Kade Matthews sold 8,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $392,705.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,043,777.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.74 per share, for a total transaction of $83,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 381,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,928,944.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,990 shares of company stock worth $339,948. 4.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company conducts commercial banking business. It provides commercial banking services, which include accepting and holding checking, savings and time deposits, making loans, automated teller machines, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, Internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, transmitting funds and other customary commercial banking services.

