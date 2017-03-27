First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Stake Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.71% of First Defiance Financial worth $39,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDEF. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 695,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,063,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $13,819,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 198,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after buying an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 67.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 54,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) opened at 48.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.95. First Defiance Financial has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $52.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.76.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post $3.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. (First Defiance) is a unitary thrift holding company that focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, First Federal Bank of the Midwest (First Federal or the Bank), First Insurance Group of the Midwest, Inc (First Insurance) and First Defiance Risk Management Inc First Federal is a federally chartered stock savings bank.

