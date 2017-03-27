First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Facebook Inc (FB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 0.6% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $121,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 140.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.46 and its 200-day moving average is $127.77. The company has a market capitalization of $405.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.68. Facebook Inc has a 1-year low of $106.31 and a 1-year high of $142.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook Inc will post $5.42 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-cuts-stake-in-facebook-inc-fb.html.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of Facebook to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.49.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $88,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,347.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Koum sold 432,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $60,981,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837,574 shares of company stock worth $667,200,263 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.