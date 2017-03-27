First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 684 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 814.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $827.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $795.10. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $663.28 and a 1-year high of $853.50. The stock has a market cap of $563.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by $0.31. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm earned $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.67 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post $33.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup Inc lifted their price target on Alphabet from $910.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen and Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Vetr downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $840.70 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Pacific Crest started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,040.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $961.57.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $34,859.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,999.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sergey Brin sold 33,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.58, for a total transaction of $26,751,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,375,798.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,570 shares of company stock worth $361,372,987 in the last 90 days. 13.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

