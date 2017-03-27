FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Datatec Ltd. (DTC)

Datatec Ltd. (LON:DTC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by FinnCap in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.32) price objective on the stock. FinnCap’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.72% from the company’s previous close.
Datatec (LON:DTC) opened at 325.0001 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 682.50 million. Datatec has a 12-month low of GBX 193.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 375.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 338.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 285.82.
About Datatec
Datatec Limited is engaged in information and communications technology (ICT) business. The Company operates through four segments: WestconGroup, Logicalis, Consulting and Corporate. The WestconGroup segment is engaged in technology distribution of security, collaboration, networking and data center solutions and products.
