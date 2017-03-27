D4t4 Solutions PLC (LON:D4T4)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.35) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

D4t4 Solutions PLC (LON:D4T4) opened at 157.4999 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 57.86 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 156.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 152.10. D4t4 Solutions PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 107.25 and a 1-year high of GBX 203.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for D4t4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/finncap-reaffirms-corporate-rating-for-d4t4-solutions-plc-d4t4.html.

In other news, insider Roger McDowell sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £875,000 ($1,080,647.15).

D4t4 Solutions PLC Company Profile

D4t4 Solutions Plc, formerly IS Solutions Plc, is a United Kingdom-based company, which focuses on data solutions for its clients to provide end-to-end management of the entire data lifecycle, from its initial creation through the manipulation, analysis and management of the data all the way through to its eventual retirement into industry-compliant archives.

Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.