BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd (LON:BVC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 20 ($0.25) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) traded up 0.79% on Wednesday, reaching GBX 16.00. 1,944,788 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 64.50 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.39. BATM Advanced Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 12.54 and a 1-year high of GBX 20.75.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. is an Israel-based company engaged in the development, production and marketing of medical products, as well as data communication products. The Company has two operating divisions: Telecommunications and BATM Medical. The Telecommunications division develops and offers telecom network solutions, IP surveillance solutions, software services and Cyber Security solutions.

