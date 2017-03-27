FinnCap Boosts Bioventix PLC (BVXP) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) had its target price increased by analysts at FinnCap from GBX 1,450 ($17.91) to GBX 1,750 ($21.61) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “corporate” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. FinnCap’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) opened at 1840.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,627.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,392.09. Bioventix PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 899.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,844.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 92.92 million.

About Bioventix PLC

Bioventix PLC is a United Kingdom-based biotechnology company. The principal activity of the Company is the development and supply of antibodies. The Company specializes in the development of sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for use in immunodiagnostics focusing on the areas of clinical diagnostics and drugs of abuse testing.

