Finish Line Inc (FINL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ:FINL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $12.93. Finish Line shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 1,588,737 shares traded.
The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. Finish Line had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The company earned $557.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Finish Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Finish Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.
FINL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finish Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Finish Line in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Brean Capital downgraded Finish Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Finish Line in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Finish Line in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.
In other news, Director Glenn S. Lyon sold 75,000 shares of Finish Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $1,416,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,792.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Finish Line by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,924,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,495,000 after buying an additional 185,777 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Finish Line by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,926,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after buying an additional 349,426 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Finish Line by 5.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,766,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after buying an additional 97,485 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Finish Line by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,224,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,025,000 after buying an additional 474,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Finish Line by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after buying an additional 54,761 shares in the last quarter.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03. The company’s market cap is $539.45 million.
About Finish Line
The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.
