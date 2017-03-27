Finish Line Inc (FINL) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at FBR & Co

Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ:FINL) had its price objective reduced by FBR & Co from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. FBR & Co’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 70.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FINL. B. Riley downgraded shares of Finish Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on shares of Finish Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $19.00 target price on shares of Finish Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finish Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Finish Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) opened at 12.93 on Monday. Finish Line has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The stock’s market cap is $524.44 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03.

Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. Finish Line had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $557.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Finish Line will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Finish Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Finish Line’s dividend payout ratio is -285.71%.

In other Finish Line news, Director Glenn S. Lyon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $1,416,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,792.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Finish Line by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 458,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finish Line during the third quarter valued at about $711,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Finish Line by 19.0% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Finish Line by 72.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Finish Line by 8.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter.

About Finish Line

The Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids, throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company operates through the Finish Line brand. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories.

