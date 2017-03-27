Fiera Capital Corp (FSZ) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their outperform rating on shares of Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) in a research note published on Friday. Scotiabank currently has a C$14.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Fiera Capital Corp from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) traded up 0.15% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.63. 22,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. Fiera Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.48.

In other Fiera Capital Corp news, insider Alain St-Hilaire sold 4,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.41, for a total transaction of C$60,975.27.

Fiera Capital Corp Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corp is a Canada-based independent, full-service, multi-product investment company. It provides investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients and retail investors. It operates through investment management services segment in Canada and the United States.

