Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $89.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) traded up 0.36% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.41. 1,818,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average of $78.11. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $83.86. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The company earned $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post $4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.12%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group Inc” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/fidelity-national-information-servcs-inc-fis-rating-lowered-to-neutral-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc.html.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $44,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank R. Martire sold 305,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $25,038,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,920.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,381 shares of company stock valued at $34,204,446 in the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 12.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 238,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Consultant Network Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.