FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated (FCH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated (NYSE:FCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of FelCor Lodging Trust (NYSE:FCH) opened at 7.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. FelCor Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $9.13. The firm’s market cap is $1.03 billion.

FelCor Lodging Trust (NYSE:FCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. FelCor Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company earned $195.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. FelCor Lodging Trust’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FelCor Lodging Trust will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current year.

FCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FelCor Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FelCor Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, FBR & Co lowered FelCor Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

About FelCor Lodging Trust

FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, through its subsidiary, FelCor Lodging Limited Partnership, held ownership interests in 39 hotels with 11,500 rooms, as of December 31, 2016. The Company sells, acquires, rebrands and redevelops hotels. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s hotels were located in 14 states of the United States.

