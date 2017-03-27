Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 507 Shares of Eversource Energy (ES)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 32,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 51.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 273,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) opened at 60.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $60.44.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post $3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

In related news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $2,061,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Werner J. Schweiger sold 39,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,361,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,073 shares of company stock valued at $25,189,568 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, formerly Northeast Utilities, is a utility holding company engaged in the energy delivery business. The Company operates through three segments: electric distribution, electric transmission and natural gas distribution. The Company’s electric distribution segment consists of the distribution businesses, which are engaged in the distribution of electricity to retail customers in Connecticut, eastern Massachusetts, New Hampshire and western Massachusetts, and the regulated electric generation businesses.

