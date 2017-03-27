Federated Investors Inc. PA Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545,602 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 497,362 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $96,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Welch Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 64.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $502.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $65.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $26.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on Microsoft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Vetr downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

In related news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $490,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,422.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider G Mason Morfit sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $696,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,623,500 shares of company stock worth $1,253,600,525. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

