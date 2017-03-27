Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $390,000 Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 131.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 961,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,676,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,352,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 51.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 14.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,512,000 after buying an additional 21,434 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,160,000 after buying an additional 38,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) opened at 129.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.49 and its 200-day moving average is $125.83.

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. Willis Towers Watson PLC had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson PLC’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post $8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Willis Towers Watson PLC’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $390,000 Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/federated-investors-inc-pa-has-390000-position-in-willis-towers-watson-plc-wltw.html.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WLTW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.09, for a total transaction of $1,290,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,274,514.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson PLC

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards.

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.