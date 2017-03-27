Federated Investors Inc. PA Acquires 56 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,148 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 218,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.4% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 857,662 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after buying an additional 145,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357,815 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after buying an additional 59,457 shares in the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) opened at 41.26 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post $2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.
In other Franklin Resources news, insider Jennifer M. Johnson sold 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $739,056.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,521,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,773,524.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory E. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $1,079,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,162,863 shares in the company, valued at $93,392,424.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.
