Federal Signal Co. (FSS) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Federal Signal from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) traded down 0.982% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.615. The stock had a trading volume of 36,966 shares. The firm has a market cap of $813.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.122 and a beta of 1.53. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $176.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Federal Signal will post $0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,732,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,879,000 after buying an additional 319,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,253,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,403,000 after buying an additional 281,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,534,000 after buying an additional 87,609 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 7.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,029,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,654,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 27.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 927,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,948,000 after buying an additional 200,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation designs and manufactures products and integrated solutions for municipal governmental industrial and commercial customers. The Company operates through two segments: Environmental Solutions Group, and Safety and Security Systems Group. Environmental Solutions Group is manufacturer and supplier of a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks and waterblasting equipment.

