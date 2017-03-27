FBN Securities Downgrades Apple Inc. (AAPL) to Outperform

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by stock analysts at FBN Securities to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 140.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.18 and its 200-day moving average is $120.20. Apple has a 52 week low of $89.47 and a 52 week high of $142.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $78.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post $8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 30,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 2,300 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.67, for a total value of $270,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,047.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,844 shares of company stock worth $51,434,527 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 35.1% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 701.3% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

