Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (DAVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.92 million. Famous Dave's of America had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of Famous Dave's of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) traded up 0.60% during trading on Monday, hitting $4.20. 27,148 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The stock’s market cap is $29.22 million. Famous Dave's of America has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Famous Dave's of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Famous Dave's of America during the fourth quarter valued at $2,661,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Famous Dave's of America by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC boosted its position in Famous Dave's of America by 19.6% in the third quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 834,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 136,754 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Famous Dave's of America Company Profile

Famous Dave’s of America, Inc (Famous Dave’s) operates restaurants. The Company’s restaurants, which offer full table service, feature wood-smoked and off-the-grill entree favorites that fit into the barbeque category. It has the Company-owned and franchise-operated restaurants in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and Canada, and it operates within the industry segment of foodservice.

