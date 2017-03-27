FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) opened at 176.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.46 and its 200 day moving average is $168.15. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.48 and a 1-year high of $183.64. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 23.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays PLC downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $161.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.25.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,845 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $472,099.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Laird, Jr. sold 2,146 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total value of $368,875.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,505 shares of company stock worth $5,302,990 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

