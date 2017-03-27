Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) Receives $76.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.58.

ESRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Express Scripts Holding Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $88.00 price objective on Express Scripts Holding Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

In related news, SVP Everett Neville sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $165,016.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,895.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Express Scripts Holding Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,762,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,983,000 after buying an additional 564,329 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,456,850,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 17,601,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,455,000 after buying an additional 664,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,452,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,213,000 after buying an additional 136,327 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 9,162,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,251,000 after buying an additional 28,399 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) opened at 64.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $80.02.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Express Scripts Holding Company had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm earned $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express Scripts Holding Company Company Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

