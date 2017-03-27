ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Stake Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ExlService Holdings worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,269,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,087,000 after buying an additional 172,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,845,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK boosted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 1,006,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,750,000 after buying an additional 368,120 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 817,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,722,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ExlService Holdings by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,255,000 after buying an additional 37,932 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) opened at 46.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $54.78.

ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. ExlService Holdings had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. ExlService Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post $2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/exlservice-holdings-inc-exls-stake-reduced-by-aqr-capital-management-llc.html.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of ExlService Holdings in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, EVP Nancy Saltzman sold 1,615 shares of ExlService Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $72,804.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ExlService Holdings Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company. The Company operates through two segments: Operations Management and Analytics. The Company offers operations management solutions to the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, and travel, transportation and logistics industries.

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.