Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.39.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cann initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) traded up 0.86% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,154 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $6.13 billion. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $77.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 680.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exelixis will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,338.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $216,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,238,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,825,281.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,797 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Exelixis by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,770,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,806,000 after buying an additional 413,100 shares in the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 2.2% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 130,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $28,867,000. Allianz Asset Management AG boosted its position in Exelixis by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 1,091,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after buying an additional 253,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

