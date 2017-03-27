Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel Sells 23,787 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 23,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $488,584.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) traded up 1.29% during trading on Monday, reaching $21.18. 2,221,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67. The company’s market cap is $6.16 billion. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business earned $77.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 680.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post $0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 7.2% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Exelixis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 12.5% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 2.2% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 130,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cann began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.76.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

